Manipur: Kuki woman killed, man injured in gunfight near Kangpokpi-Senapati border

IMPHAL: A Kuki woman was killed and a man injured in an exchange of fire between suspected rival militant groups near Taphou Kuki village along the Kangpokpi-Senapati district border on Thursday, officials said.

The gunfight broke out between Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi and Kailengjang in Senapati, prompting security forces to rush to the area. Police also advised against non-essential travel along National Highway 2.

A Kuki organisation identified the deceased as Kimneineng Chongloi, 41, of Taphou Kuki village, and alleged that NSCN-IM and ZUF-K members shot her while she was working in a paddy field. Preliminary reports, meanwhile, said suspected Kuki militants opened fire on Naga cultivators, triggering retaliatory firing. The injured man was taken to a private hospital in Kangpokpi. (IANS)

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