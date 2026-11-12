CM Pema Khandu Urges Integrity as 529 Appointment Orders Are Distributed in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday stressed the need for integrity, honesty and accountability among government employees, cautioning newly recruited candidates against corruption, malpractice and complacency while reminding them that public service carries the responsibility of serving people and contributing to the state's development.

Distributing appointment orders to around 529 successful candidates of the Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination 2025, Trained Graduate Teacher Examination 2026 and Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 at a function held here, Khandu said the state government had issued nearly 10,000 appointment orders over the past decade through merit-based recruitment.

He said government employees must discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication and remain accountable to the public.

Highlighting the government's recruitment record, the chief minister said the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had conducted around 87 examinations since 2016, resulting in approximately 2,914 appointments.

"The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), since its establishment, had conducted 39 examinations and issued appointment orders to around 6,038 candidates," he said.

The Chief Minister said the APSSB was established to replace department-wise recruitment for Group C and Group D posts with a common and transparent selection process. Reforms had also been undertaken in the APPSC to address earlier shortcomings and strengthen the recruitment system through improved procedures and best practices.

Giving details of the latest recruitments, Khandu said eight candidates with benchmark disabilities in the categories of blindness and low vision had also been recommended under the Junior Engineer recruitment process.

Their results, following the examination conducted in 2025, had been kept in a sealed cover pending an order of the High Court. Following the court's order on September 16, the Commission declared their results, recommending two candidates for the public works department, five for the public health engineering and water supply and one for the power department.

Congratulating the eight candidates, he said their appointments would contribute to the development of essential infrastructure, including roads, water supply schemes and power networks across the state.

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