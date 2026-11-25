OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid tributes to legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan on Tuesday on the occasion of Lachit Divas.

In a social media post, Khandu recalled Borphukan's courage, military strategy and patriotism, which led to the historic victory of the Ahom forces over the Mughals in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. He said the warrior's legacy belonged not only to Assam but also to the entire Northeast and the nation.

Mein also paid tribute to the legendary commander, describing his patriotism, courage, leadership and spirit of sacrifice as an enduring source of inspiration for generations.

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