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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed plans to upgrade existing airfields and Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs), including a proposed airfield at Anini in Dibang Valley district, to improve aviation infrastructure and connectivity across the state. The meeting also reviewed the maintenance of helipads, the status of Tezu and Pasighat airports and regional air connectivity initiatives under the UDAN scheme. Earlier, Khandu inaugurated a modern civil terminal building at Naharlagun Helipad. The G+2 facility, completed in 16 months at an estimated cost of Rs 15.57 crore, will provide improved passenger amenities, security arrangements and separate arrival and departure areas. Of the total project cost, Rs 6.78 crore was reimbursed.

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