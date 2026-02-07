Arunachal CM Khandu hails Centre’s pact with Nagaland government, ENPO

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday termed the tripartite agreement signed between the Centre, the government of Nagaland and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), as a ‘historic day for the Northeast’, describing it as a major breakthrough in addressing decades-old issues of the eastern region of Nagaland.

“The agreement marks a major breakthrough in resolving decades-old issues of Eastern Nagaland,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He credited the leadership at the Centre for making the development possible.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji and HM Amit Shah Ji, dialogue and trust have paved the way for peace and progress,” he said.

Highlighting the expected impact of the pact, the chief minister said the understanding would usher in long-term development and stability in the region.

“This will bring focused development, more opportunities for youth, stronger governance, and a new era of stability and prosperity for Eastern Nagaland,” Khandu said.

Calling the development a milestone for the entire region, he added that it was a big step toward an inclusive, peaceful and empowered Northeast.

The Centre on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation for the formation of ‘Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority’, a long-standing demand for a new administrative body within the state aimed at addressing the demands of eastern Nagaland. The agreement was signed in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfil all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

“The agreement will pave the way for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland viz. Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA,” an official statement said.

It said the agreement provides for a mini-secretariat for FNTA, headed by Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, sharing of development outlay for the eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area.

However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever the provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

This “unique arrangement” envisages overall development of eastern Nagaland through financial autonomy, enhanced decision-making leading to accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment and optimum resource utilization, the statement added.

