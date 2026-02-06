Pact for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority inked

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A tripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi today for the creation of an Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) comprising six districts of Nagaland. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and representatives of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO).

Regarding the tripartite agreement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this is a step towards resolution of conflicts in the Northeast region. “After Nagaland was created, the people in Eastern Nagaland had a fear that they would be ignored. Today, the negotiations have reached a positive outcome. The Ministry of Home Affairs will fund the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) and extend all possible help. The Government of India will bear the responsibility of ensuring development in Eastern Nagaland.”

The ENPO started a movement in 2010 for the creation of an Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, comprising the six eastern districts of Kiphira, Longling, Mon, Noklang, Shamator and Tuensang. Their demand was for a separate political arrangement to address development and governance disparities in the Eastern Nagaland region. They want executive, legislative and financial autonomy.

Amit Shah said, “The Modi government has been striving for a dispute-free and developed Northeast since 2014, and today’s agreement is a result of that endeavour. Since 2019, we have inked 12 agreements with various rebel outfits to bring peace to the Northeast. I also want to express my gratitude to Nagaland Chief Minister Rio and the officials of the Home Ministry for their proactive efforts in bringing the matter to a rational conclusion.”

Nagaland CM Rio said, “Today’s agreement is a victory for Naga society, and I hope that mutual trust among all sections of people will increase. I also thank the Government of India for bringing the matter to a conclusion and hope we will keep on getting cooperation from the central government in the future.”

The agreement provides, inter-alia, for mini-Secretariat for FNTA, headed by Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Sharing of development Outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area. However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever, the provisions of Article 371(A) of Constitution of India.

This unique arrangement envisages overall development of Eastern Nagaland through financial autonomy, enhanced decision-making leading to accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment and optimum resource utilization.

