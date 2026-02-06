Arunachal: Monks, civil groups celebrate Dalai Lama’s Grammy Honour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Buddhist Cultural Society (IBCS), Thupten Gatseling Monastery and Himalaya Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday jointly celebrated the Grammy Award conferred upon the 14th Dalai Lama here, marking global recognition of his message of compassion, peace and universal harmony.

The programme featured prayers, reflections and tributes, and was attended by former MP and national convener of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India R K Khrimey; Himalaya Suraksha Manch president and State Food Commission chairman Tarh Tarak; IBCS president Dr Leiky Wangchuk; HSM Arunachal Pradesh secretary general Nima Sangey; former ministers Anok Wangsa and Tanyong Tatak; Lama Rinchen Norbu; other senior lamas; and members of IBCS and HSM.

Addressing the gathering, Tarak described the occasion as historic, noting that the Dalai Lama received the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook Narration for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Great Dalai Lama.

He said the honour transcended personal achievement, representing global acknowledgement of a voice that speaks for humanity and consistently reminds the world that peace begins within the human heart.

He added that while the Grammy Awards are traditionally associated with music and entertainment, the recognition of spiritual wisdom as an art form underscores the enduring relevance of conscience, kindness and inner awakening in a modern, material-driven world.

Khrimey said the Dalai Lama has received 151 international awards from countries and global organizations, reflecting universal respect for his life and teachings.

He thanked the organizers and participants for making the celebration meaningful and highlighted the deep historical and cultural bonds between India and Tibet, describing them as enduring bridges of spiritual harmony in Asia.

Khrimey reiterated that Tibetan refugees are honoured guests of the Government of India and enjoy a unique status rooted in respect and goodwill.

He also spoke about the upcoming International Tibet Support Groups Conference in Dharamsala, the observance of Tibetan Uprising Day on March 10, and a grand Tenshuk (Long Life Prayer) to be offered on March 11 in Dharamsala on the occasion of the Dalai Lama's 90th birth anniversary.

Acknowledging the role of Himalaya Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh and its affiliated units in supporting the Tibetan cause, Khrimey strongly urged that India's highest civilian award be conferred upon the Dalai Lama in recognition of his unparalleled contribution to peace and humanity.

The programme concluded with prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama and a collective pledge to uphold his teachings of compassion, universal love and harmony.

