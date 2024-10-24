Arunachal CM Khandu inaugurates Kameng Culture & Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung in West Kameng district.

Speaking at the event, Khandu cited references from ancient texts like the ‘Kalika Purana’ and the ‘Mahabharata’ and underscored the region’s profound cultural, historical, and religious significance, describing the Kameng Museum as an essential institution to preserve the past while inspiring future generations, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

He praised the Indian Army for helping in establishing the museum and also border area development through Sadbhavana projects in various parts of the state.

Khandu said the museum is a reflection of the army’s commitment to transform border areas through initiatives such as model villages, border tourism, and enhancing infrastructure and aligning with the government’s Vibrant Village programme.

The chief minister cited the inauguration of the museum as an achievement of a comprehensive vision outlined for border areas, focusing on inclusivity, sustainability, and economic development in the region through ‘border tourism’ and ‘cultural revival’.

He thanked the Indian Army for the synergized efforts with the state government for overall development of the people of the state and a ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

Khandu also complimented Prof Manvi Seth and her team of Indian Institute of Heritage for aesthetically curating the museum along with digital artefacts and Moonlight Pictures CEO Praveen Chaturvedi for capturing details of ancient traditions and contemporary life of the people of the state in a captivating movie to be showcased to the world.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan lauded the army’s efforts in fostering civil-military cooperation and regional development. He highlighted the museum’s important role in preserving the rich cultural legacy of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh reiterated the army’s commitment to security as well as socio-economic development of the border areas. The state-of-the-art museum, a collaborative effort of the Indian Army and the local community, will bring together cultural and religious linkages of all communities covering all tangible historical, religious, archaeological and ethnographic aspects woven into the fabric of Arunachal Pradesh. Lt Col Rawat had said the museum under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) will serve as the cultural beacon of peace, security and commitment to nation-building through community integration.

The museum, a community-driven and community-oriented project with voluntary donation of land, houses a collection of 343 traditional heirlooms dating back to the Neolithic period, and is expected to become a key educational and cultural hub, drawing scholars, researchers, and tourists from around the world, he said. In addition to the artifacts, Rawat said the museum features a modern movie hall, a souvenir shop, a cafeteria, and a children’s park, tourist facilitation centre, medical emergency setup for transients making it an ideal destination for tourists and locals alike.

Blazing Sword Division Maj Gen Neeraj Shukla, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, Lamas from Dirang Monastery and school children and tourists attended the event.

