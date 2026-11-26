CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG, Nov 25: Amid continuing opposition to the Shillong Ropeway Project, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has convened a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and traditional heads of the area on Thursday, November 26, to discuss the ongoing standoff over the project.

According to an official notice, the meeting will be held at 4.30 pm at the Conference Hall of the Main Secretariat. The notice states, "Bah Paul Lyngdoh, Hon'ble Minister i/C Tourism Department, Government of Meghalaya will hold a meeting related to the Shillong Peak Ropeway Project implemented by the Department of Tourism through the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority."

The JAC Against Shillong Ropeway Project has been invited to the meeting, with the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner requested to facilitate the participation of its president, secretary, executive members and area office-bearers. The president and general secretary of Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun, along with the headmen of all seven Dorbars in the area, have also been requested to attend.

Officials from various government departments, along with representatives of PMCBC and RITES, are also among those invited.

The meeting comes hours after the JAC met Governor CH Vijayashankar, seeking his intervention and alleging that the government had remained adamant despite sustained opposition to the project. Earlier, several rounds of meetings had also taken place with the Tourism Department and the South Shillong Advisory Committee, headed by Cabinet Minister and local MLA Sanbor Shullai, over the ropeway project.

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