Arunachal CM Parnaik extends greetings on Chindang festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the joyous occasion of Chindang festival.

He ewxpressed hope that the vibrant celebration of the Sajolang community would bring good harvests, prosperity, and happiness to every household across the state.

In his message, Parnaik said that indigenous festivals like Chindang beautifully reflect the deep bond between the people and nature, reminding everyone that traditional celebrations are rooted in gratitude to the natural world.

He noted that during Chindang, prayers and rituals are offered to the mountains, rivers, the Sun, and the Moon, seeking their blessings for the well-being of all and for a bountiful harvest.

The community also prays for protection from evil spirits and for the safety of domestic animals, which form an integral part of their livelihood.

The governor emphasised that traditional festivals are not only occasions of joy and togetherness but also serve as vital expressions of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and environmental consciousness.

He lauded the indigenous communities for upholding the age-old wisdom of living in harmony with nature, a legacy of care, respect, and sustainability that must be preserved for generations to come.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join my Sajolang brethren in offering prayers to the Almighty for the health, happiness, and welfare of all,” Parnaik said, while expressing hope that the spirit of Chindang would continue to strengthen unity, cultural pride, and social harmony across the state.

