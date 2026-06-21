NFR, Mizoram Govt Launch Tree Plantation and Cleanliness Drive to Transform Sairang Station into Green Hub

AIZAWL: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with the Mizoram Government's Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Clean & Green Revolution Mizoram, organised a tree plantation, beautification and cleanliness drive at Sairang Railway Station.

As part of the initiative, participants carried out plantation activities, developed flower gardens and conducted a cleanliness campaign within and around the station premises. The state department provided 50 April tree saplings and 50 Chawnpui tree saplings to enhance green cover and improve the local environment. Chairperson of Clean & Green Revolution Mizoram, Lalmalsawmi, said the organisation aimed to transform Sairang Railway Station into one of the cleanest and greenest stations in the country.

The programme was attended by Conservator (Planning) Agni Mitra, Zo Highways and Agriculture Development Company Limited Chairman JK Dawngzuala and senior officials of Lumding Division of NFR. Members of self-help groups, local residents, transport unions and railway personnel also participated in the campaign, a press release said.

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