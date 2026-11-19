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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday urged street vendors to take advantage of bank loans and government schemes to expand their businesses, while stressing the need to maintain cleanliness and protect public infrastructure, as he inaugurated the Itanagar Municipal Corporation's (IMC) new vending shed at Zoo Road (Gophur) here. Dedicated to women vendors who earn their livelihood through street vending, the facility aims to provide organised vending spaces, including those displaced during eviction drives within IMC limits, while generating a steady revenue stream for the municipal corporation through stall allotments and rent collection. Congratulating Mayor Likha Nari, the deputy mayor and corporators for the initiative, Khandu expressed confidence that the facility would be properly maintained and urged vendors to take ownership of the infrastructure and keep it clean.

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