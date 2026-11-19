CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council has passed four bills to amend several existing provisions of its act, including increasing the total number of Executive Members, increasing the number of Deputy Chairman, and mandating the by-elections within six months in case of any vacancies in the post of the members. Most significantly, the TTAADC Executives submitted another amendment bill seeking that the two members nominated by the Governor must be on the basis of its recommendation instead of the state government. Runeal Debbarma, Chief Executive Member, submitted the amendments which were passed unanimously. The bills will now be sent to the governor for approval, and Runeal hopes the approval will happen soon.

The TTAADC has been run by the TIPRA Motha alone since the last election early this year, but recently it has inducted one member from the BJP into its Executive Committee. That means the council is now run by a coalition of two parties, as in the case of the state government.

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