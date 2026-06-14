Arunachal CM Pema Khandu lauds yoga and wellness workshop in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the sub-divisional administration of Jang in Tawang district for organising a two-day yoga, wellness and sound bath workshop, saying such initiatives promote physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle.

In a post on X, Khandu said the workshop, which began on Friday, was conducted by internationally certified yoga teacher and sound healer Kesang Lhamu under the theme, "Say No to Roga - Yoga Sey Hi Hoga Accha Swasth."

He noted that government officials, public representatives and students participated enthusiastically in the programme, reflecting growing awareness of the benefits of yoga and wellness practices.

Khandu congratulated the organisers and Kesang Lhamu for bringing the programme to the region and expressed hope that it would inspire more people to embrace yoga and holistic well-being.

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