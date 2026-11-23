Itanagar: Forest officials released a rescued clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) into its natural habitat in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district after veterinary clearance today. The animal had been spotted near Senge village and was rescued by the Bomdila Forest Division to prevent potential human-wildlife conflict.

The clouded leopard was spotted straying near Senge village on Sunday, November 22, 2026, prompting residents to alert forest authorities.

According to Bomdila Divisional Forest Officer Dhanisha Baniwal, she directed the Range Forest Officer (RFO) in Dirang to organise a search and rescue operation after receiving reports about the animal's presence.

Local residents assisted the forest team during the operation. The animal was subsequently rescued and shifted for veterinary observation.

The coordinated response helped forest officials manage the situation without human-wildlife conflict.

Following the rescue, the clouded leopard was taken to Dirang for medical assessment by a veterinary team.

The examination was conducted to establish whether the animal was fit to return to the wild. Forest officials proceeded with the release only after receiving medical clearance.

The Bomdila Forest Division implemented the rescue and rehabilitation process, with the Dirang RFO leading the field operation under the direction of DFO Dhanisha Baniwal.

After completing its medical assessment, the clouded leopard was released into its natural forest habitat in West Kameng district.

The release took place at an elevation of 2,471 metres above sea level, returning the rescued animal to a natural environment.

The operation involved forest officials, the veterinary team and residents of Senge village, who helped alert authorities when the leopard was spotted. The release restored the rescued animal to the wild following its medical clearance.

The clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) is classified as a Vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

In India, it receives Schedule I protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Its protected status makes the safe handling and conservation of the species particularly important. The rescue near Senge village and subsequent release demonstrate the role of local residents and forest authorities in responding to wildlife sightings.

The Bomdila Forest Division's operation ensured that the animal underwent medical assessment before being returned to its natural habitat.