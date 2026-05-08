Arunachal CM Pema Khandu salutes Armed Forces on ‘Operation Sindoor’ anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', stating that the bravery and determination displayed by the forces sent a strong message that every attack on the nation would be met with "strength and resolve".

In a post on X, Khandu expressed pride in the courage and unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces and saluted their role in safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

"On the anniversary of #OperationSindoor, heartfelt salute to our brave Armed Forces whose courage and determination sent a clear message that every attack on Bharat will be answered with strength and resolve," the chief minister said.

He said the entire nation stands united in admiration of the valour displayed by the security forces.

"The nation stands proud of your valour and unwavering commitment," Khandu added.

Khandu has on several occasions lauded the role of the Armed Forces, especially in the strategically important northeastern region, and reiterated the state government's support and respect for personnel serving the nation under challenging conditions.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

The three defence forces, along with the BSF, carried out the operation along the western border, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10, 2025. India conducted the operation in retaliation for the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists, all Hindu men, and a tourist guide were killed.

Also Read: Illegal Coal Mining Persists in Meghalaya Despite Court Orders, Says CM Sangma as Panel Flags Lapses