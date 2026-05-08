Illegal Coal Mining Persists in Meghalaya Despite Court Orders, Says CM Sangma as Panel Flags Lapses

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid fresh concerns over the continuation of alleged illegal coal mining and transportation activities in Meghalaya despite repeated judicial interventions, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday defended the State government's enforcement efforts, asserting that the administration remains committed to curbing unlawful mining operations even as the scale and geographical spread of coal-bearing areas pose significant challenges.

The remarks came in the backdrop of the 37th interim report submitted by the one-man Justice (Retd) B.P. Katakey Committee, which flagged continued illegal coal mining and transportation in several parts of the State in violation of directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, the Meghalaya High Court and the National Green Tribunal. The report recorded the seizure of 18,479.826 metric tonnes of coal and 47 vehicles by enforcement agencies, besides the recovery of explosives and mining-related equipment, indicating that illegal extraction activities continue despite sustained monitoring.

Responding to questions on the report, the Chief Minister said the issue was far more complex than it appeared, citing the vast number of coal-bearing locations spread across the State and limitations in manpower available for round-the-clock monitoring.

"We are doing that, as I have maintained from the beginning, there are a large number of mines. Jaintia Hills alone has coal mines, and that is there in the report itself. Therefore, with the administration and manpower we have, even if we focus on 5,000 or 6,000 locations and areas at one time, there are still another 15,000 which become difficult to monitor. As soon as we shift from those 5,000 to another 5,000, activities could restart in the first 5,000 locations we were monitoring. So, it is not as simple as it sounds," Sangma said.

Maintaining that the government machinery was working continuously to tackle the problem, the Chief Minister said additional manpower had been deployed from other districts to strengthen enforcement measures in vulnerable coal mining areas.

"What is important is that we are committed and sincere in our efforts. The administration has been working overtime. We have shifted manpower from other districts to support the concerned district, and we will continue to ensure that all necessary steps are taken from the government side so that all rules, regulations and court orders are adhered to," he added.

The Katakey Committee report observed that the presence of freshly mined coal, active mining pits, tools, heavy machinery and the use of explosives pointed to the continuation of illegal mining activities despite judicial prohibitions and regulatory restrictions imposed over the years. The committee further noted that enforcement agencies had issued 33 notices and arrested 29 persons in connection with cases related to illegal coal mining and transportation.

Apart from coal and vehicles, authorities also seized explosive materials, including 25.5 kg of gelatine sticks and 74 detonator sets, raising concerns over the scale and organisation of illegal mining networks operating in parts of the State.

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