Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Seeks Greater Local Benefits from OIL Investments

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged Oil India Limited (OIL) to ensure its investments in the state generate local employment, promote entrepreneurship and skill development, and improve community infrastructure.

Khandu held discussions with an OIL delegation led by Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ranjit Rath on the company's ongoing and proposed activities, including oil and natural gas exploration, natural gas distribution and emerging opportunities in the energy sector.

He said the state government would facilitate investments and address implementation bottlenecks while ensuring that local communities benefited through jobs, training and business opportunities.

The discussions come as OIL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) expand plans for natural gas distribution in Arunachal Pradesh. The two companies signed an agreement in August 2025 to establish a joint venture, Arunachal Gas Private Limited, which was incorporated in November 2025 with equal stakes held by both companies.

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