Arunachal CM Pema Khandu seeks wider support for SUMP amid concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday appealed to people of the Siang and Upper Siang basins to support the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), while asserting that the government would address their concerns and ensure that local communities are taken on board before taking the project forward.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid growing apprehension among sections of the people in Siang and Upper Siang over pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities, deployment of security personnel and other developments linked to the proposed project.

Several groups and villagers have raised questions over the survey process, the presence of security forces and the possible impact of the project on land, forests, rivers and local communities.

"Ultimately, it is a national project, but the public is the owner. It is the land's owner. It is very important to take them on board," Khandu told reporters after a consultative meeting on the project here.

He said the government was open to discussions and urged people with doubts or questions about the project to approach the authorities for clarification.

The Chief Minister also called for greater awareness among the people about the project, saying the government would undertake more awareness programmes to explain its technical aspects, significance and possible implications.

Khandu said a large number of villagers had already signed MoUs in connection with the project, while some, particularly in the Geku area, had not yet done so. He said the government would continue its efforts to bring all stakeholders on board.

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