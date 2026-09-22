Tripura to Launch Green Corridors for Ambulances, Says CM Manik Saha

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that special green corridors will be created in the state for the quick movement of ambulances carrying patients during emergencies.

He said that he has held a series of meetings regarding ambulances carrying patients from outside. "We will set up a green corridor so that patients do not get stuck in traffic jams," he said. Dr Saha said that the state government is working with responsibility to ensure better medical services for the people of the state.

"Currently, all the units of the main referral hospitals of the state are being connected with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure. The state government's goal is that no person in the state has to go outside the state for better treatment. Currently, the number of referral patients from the state has significantly reduced. The state government's goal is to bring that number to zero. One of the goals of the state government is to provide better medical services by providing better infrastructure, providing fast medical services and keeping the hospitals of the state clean," said the Chief Minister.

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