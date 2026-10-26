Arunachal CM Pema Khandu stresses transparency on Siang hydropower project

ITANAGAR, Oct 25: Amid tensions in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts following violent protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday stressed the need for transparency and open dialogue on the 11,200-MW project.

To discuss the SUMP, the Chief Minister on Sunday held an all-party legislators' meeting on the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) to assess the viability of the giant project. He also held another meeting with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and discussed the project. Referring to his all-party legislators' meeting, taking to social media platform X, CM Khandu wrote: "Discussed national security, environmental concerns and the concerns of the local people. Our priority is to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of the people of Siang Valley."

In another post, he said that misinformation and misconceptions surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project are creating apprehensions among the people. "Bridging this information gap through facts, transparency and open dialogue is essential. Held a meeting with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) to discuss the project and strengthen our collective efforts to spread awareness across Arunachal Pradesh."

"Our people deserve accurate information to understand the project, its strategic importance and the concerns associated with it," Khandu said. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has dispatched two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF (around 250 personnel) to Arunachal Pradesh following violence in Pasighat, the district headquarters of East Siang, on Friday and Saturday. The United Tani Council (UTC), led by its President Bamang Taji and Secretary General Nyadar Loya, on Sunday called for open dialogue with people opposing the proposed SUMP.

Talking to the media, the UTC leaders informed that they had undertaken two visits to the Siang Basin, during which they held meetings and interacted with people opposing the proposed project and other stakeholders. (IANS)

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