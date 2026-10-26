Guwahati: Police Arrest Four Over Unsafe LPG Refilling, Seize 193 Cylinders

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested four persons during a raid at Sankar Path in Sawkuchi for allegedly storing LPG cylinders illegally and transferring gas into mini cylinders using unsafe methods that posed a serious safety risk.

The arrested persons were identified as Rakib Ali (31) and Rinku Ali (23), both residents of Bherbheri in Tamulpur, Baksa district; Rajibul Houque (30) of Sorupeta in Patacharkuchi, Bajali district; and Abdul Latif (38) of Gangapur in Belsor, Nalbari district. During the operation, police seized 152 mini LPG cylinders, 16 full LPG cylinders and 25 empty cylinders. They also recovered eight gas pipes fitted with double-sided regulators, four 20-litre water drums reportedly used for transferring LPG, a weighing machine and four Android mobile phones.

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