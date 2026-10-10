FCRA Bill: MP James Sangma seeks Shillong hearing as JPC consults stakeholders

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, under parliamentary scrutiny, Meghalaya's lone Rajya Sabha MP, James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma, has urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, to hold stakeholder consultations in Shillong to bring voices from the Northeast directly into the national legislative process.

Sangma, a special invitee to the committee headed by Lok Sabha MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, said a meeting in Shillong would make it easier for regional stakeholders to depose before the panel. "I have personally written to the chairman that it would be convenient if the committee comes to Shillong and meets stakeholders here," Sangma said on Friday.

Indicating that the committee's deliberations were underway, Sangma declined to disclose details of its discussions but said consultations with stakeholders and government departments were continuing. "We had meetings recently and I am not at liberty to divulge details, but the committee is meeting stakeholders and many departments. The mandate is to complete everything and submit the report before the end of the winter session," he said.

Expressing confidence that the panel would meet its deadline, Sangma said, "We understand the urgency and under the chairmanship of Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, I am sure we will complete our task."

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