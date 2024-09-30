Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Urges BJP Workers to Engage Panchayat Leaders in Membership Drive

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday called upon the BJP workers to involve panchayat leaders in the membership enrolment drive in every district of the state. Attending a review meeting of membership drives in the state, Khandu appreciated the membership drive team for their efforts in enrolling many members in the state. The Chief Minister also congratulated Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui for the achievement of 101.86 percent membership drive against the target of 7500 primary membership in his constituency.

Khandu said that he would instruct all ministers and MLAs to carry out membership drives online to achieve their respective targets, and all the ministers would be made in charge of various districts to enrol and monitor the drive in the state.

The chief minister, Khandu, urged the party workers to rejuvenate the party’s membership drive with enthusiasm, targeting youth and women in the state.

He exuded hope that the target fixed by the state BJP for five lakh primary membership would be fulfilled.

Assam minister Ashok Singhal, who is also BJP’s in-charge for Arunachal, highlighted in details on the sadasyata abhiyan in the state, appreciated the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for their support on the mission.

Singhal said that the party needs to focus on core activities to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level and further stressed the need to focus on youth, influential persons, and prominent persons of every assembly constituency in the state to enroll them as the primary membership of the party. He also advocated for enrollment of members online and directed all the ranks and files of the party to enrol at least 100 primary memberships each within October 15 next.

State unit party president Biyuram Wahge said that Arunachal Pradesh is in seventh position in the country in the membership drive and the party would put all-out effort to take the rank to number one in the country. Wahge informed that during the Sewa Pakhawada (service fortnight), the party is organizing free health melas in every district headquarters in the state and further appealed to the people of the state to avail the benefits.

