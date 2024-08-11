Arunachal CM Pledges Major Overhaul of Government Schools

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced a major plan to improve the state's government schools, focusing on enhancing quality rather than increasing the number of schools.

Concerned about the current state of education, Khandu revealed that a comprehensive reform initiative will start early next year.

At the end of the ‘Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave-2024,’ the Chief Minister instructed officials to quickly develop a plan for each government school in the state.

Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Directors of School Education have been given until September 15 to complete these plans.