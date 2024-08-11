Arunachal CM Pledges Major Overhaul of Government Schools

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced a major plan to improve the state's government schools, focusing on enhancing quality rather than increasing the number of schools.
Concerned about the current state of education, Khandu revealed that a comprehensive reform initiative will start early next year.
At the end of the ‘Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave-2024,’ the Chief Minister instructed officials to quickly develop a plan for each government school in the state.
Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Directors of School Education have been given until September 15 to complete these plans.
Khandu expressed the government's goal to turn government schools into institutions that parents would want their children to attend. He stressed the importance of aligning the state's education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) by 2030, urging a collective effort to close the existing gap.
Khandu voiced his frustration over the quality gap between government and private schools, despite teachers being paid similarly. He promised to change this by making government schools the top choice for everyone, regardless of their social or economic status.
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from Civil Secretariat in Itanagar.
This initiative is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence. The campaign encourages citizens to hoist national flag at their homes from August 9 to 15. This period is now celebrated as Independence Week.
During the event CM Khandu administered Tiranga pledge, reinforcing the commitment to uphold honour and dignity of national flag. Certificates were distributed to participants.
This acknowledged their contribution to the campaign. The event was marked by performance of patriotic songs. These songs stirred a sense of national pride among those in attendance including several dignitaries.
ALSO WATCH: