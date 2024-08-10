Government preparing master plan for development of twin capital cities: Chief Minister Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the State government is preparing a master plan for long-term development of the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun, in the state. Inaugurating a drinking water supply project at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun near here, the Chief Minister informed that the plan will focus on beautifying the State capital and upgrading colony roads. The water supply project would significantly boost the institute’s water supply capacity from 200,000 to 1.9 million liters daily, ensuring a more stable water source.

“This futuristic project is a testament to our commitment to enhancing infrastructure and services in the capital region. Alongside this, we are planning a super specialty complex for TRIHMS and establishing a state cancer institute at Midpu,” Khandu posted in X. We are also preparing a master plan for the long-term development of the Itanagar and Naharlagun regions, with a focus on beautifying our capital and upgrading colony roads, the chief minister said in another social media post. Khandu congratulated TRIHMS and expressed gratitude to the Itanagar Smart City Mission and the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) for their roles in realizing the water supply project. “Congratulations to TRIHMS and thanks to the Itanagar Smart City Mission and PHED Department for making this valuable project a reality,” Khandu said and emphasized that the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and services in the capital region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several ministers and officials, including ministers Mama Natung, Balo Raja and Biyuram Wahge, along with MLA Techi Kaso and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang.

