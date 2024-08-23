Arunachal Pradesh: Workshop on PM Vishwakarma Scheme Held at DC’s Office, Yupia

Itanagar: A workshop on the PM Vishwakarma scheme was organized by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), at DC’s office at Yupia in Papum Pare district on Thursday. The main focus of the workshop was to give impetus to the scheme and generate awareness among potential beneficiaries of the scheme. In the workshop, presentations were made by SLBC officials on the benefits of the scheme, especially stressing the credit support component of the scheme. The potential beneficiaries were encouraged to use digital payment modes like QR/UPI payments. Representatives of government departments also informed the potential beneficiaries of the initiatives the implementing departments have taken for them.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen emphasized the need for greater awareness among the public about the scheme. Later, bank and government department representatives cleared up the doubts and queries raised by the participants. Officials from the MSME, DIC, KVIC, KVIB, and branch heads of public and private sector banks attended the workshop.

