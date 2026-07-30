Arunachal commissions 132 kV Miao-Namsai line to boost power reliability in Changlang region

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh commissioned the 132 kV Miao-Namsai transmission line, strengthening power infrastructure and improving electricity reliability in Changlang district and adjoining areas, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

The nearly 41-km transmission line, implemented under the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS), connected Namsai, Diyun and Miao to enhance grid stability, reduce dependence on long radial networks and meet the region's growing energy demand.

Mein said the state had commissioned 91 of the 239 project components under the scheme, marking steady progress towards a modern and resilient power network. He congratulated Powergrid Corporation of India Limited, the state power department, district administrations and other stakeholders for achieving the milestone.

The Centre-sponsored CSST&DS aims to strengthen the transmission and distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and is scheduled for completion by 2027.

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