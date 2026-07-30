East Khasi Hills launches online grievance portal for time-bound public service delivery

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Administration has launched an online grievance portal to enable citizens to directly register complaints with the district administration for time-bound redressal.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who launched the portal, said the initiative aimed to bring governance closer to the people by creating a direct interface between citizens and the district administration. He said the platform would allow residents to submit complaints directly to the Deputy Commissioner's office, which would forward them to the concerned department for prompt action.

Tynsong said the portal would operate under the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, ensuring grievances were addressed within prescribed timelines. He added that the initiative complemented the government's efforts to decentralise public services and improve accountability in service delivery.

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