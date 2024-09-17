Arunachal Committed to Deliver Quality Healthcare Services : CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated that the state government is committed to delivering quality healthcare services to even the most remote corners of the state through the eSanjeevani telemedicine services.

He said that with this initiative, patients can now visit their nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) and receive expert medical consultations from specialized doctors via e-consultation, complete with e-prescriptions.

To strengthen this network, the chief minister said, hubs have been established at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) Naharlagun, Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) Pasighat, and Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) Ziro, which are connected to various community health centres (CHCs), PHCs, and sub-health and wellness centres (SHC-HWCs) for advanced consultation services.

Further informing that nine more telemedicine hubs are being set up across the state to provide quality healthcare support to its citizens, Khandu said, “With 9 more hubs in development, we are ensuring that access to quality healthcare is never too far, no matter where you live.”

The patient-to-doctor telemedicine service eSanjeevani facilitates quick and easy access to doctors and medical specialists from one’s smartphone. People can access quality health services remotely via eSanjeevani by visiting their nearest Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre.

