AGARTALA: More than 80 per cent of the 5.65 lakh voters in Tripura exercised their vote on Friday in elections to 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the 155-year-old Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials said.

Polling was held amid tight security arrangements across eight districts of the state, election officials said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that, barring some minor incidents and intimidations, no major incident had been reported from anywhere in the state.

Opposition Congress and CPI-M leaders complained of many incidents of violence, attacks and intimidations from different parts of the poll-bound Northeastern state.

CPI-M leader Ratan Das, while demanding null and void the AMC elections, alleged that at least four of its candidates and more than 50 party members were injured in attacks in Agartala and its outskirts.

"Details of the incidents, attacks, injuries and damage are being collected from across the state," a Left leader told the media, alleging that a large number of CPI-M supporters were unable to exercise their vote due to attacks and intimidation.

Former Chief Minister and veteran CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar claimed that the civic body elections tuned a "political farce by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

CPI-M leaders and party workers, led by former Lok Sabha member Shankar Datta, also staged a road blockade in Agartala to protest against the alleged "violence, attacks and intimidation by ruling party members".

The blockade was subsequently withdrawn following the intervention of the district administration and police, led by West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar.

Congress Working Committee member and former Minister Sudip Roy Barman said that the BJP leaders will get the befitting actions of their terror and murdering of the electoral democracy.

An official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said that polling for 16 of Tripura's 21 ULB's, including the AMC, was held amid heavy security arrangements.

He added that men and women in large numbers queued up outside polling stations even before voting commenced at 7 a.m. across 704 polling stations in eight districts of the state.

Polling was continued uninterruptedly until 4 p.m. (IANS)

Also Read: BJP to Launch 25-Day Seva Doot Campaign in Meghalaya to Promote Central Schemes