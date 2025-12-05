Arunachal CS reviews key projects, calls for optimal use of new assets

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Thursday emphasised timely execution, high-quality construction and effective utilisation of government infrastructure while reviewing major projects at Anini in Dibang Valley district on the final day of his official tour.

He said the newly created assets must integrate seamlessly into the district’s administrative and public service systems to ensure maximum benefit for the people.

The Chief Secretary also lauded the executing agencies for their professionalism, noting that the pace and standard of work reflect a strong commitment to improving governance and promoting sustainable development in the district, an official communiqué stated here.

During the visit, Gupta inspected the newly constructed mini secretariat, the district hospital, the panchayat guest house-cum-heritage centre and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

The inspection focused on infrastructure readiness, quality of execution and the preparedness of facilities to support essential services.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Staff Selection Board and Secretary in charge of Compliance Burden Reduction, Gopala Krishnan, Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain and Joint Director of Industries G. Angu.

Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak and heads of departments also joined the review, which aimed to strengthen administrative efficiency and reinforce public service delivery in one of the state’s most remote districts.

