Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein urges students to shun drugs, focus on education and discipline

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday urged students to stay away from drugs and focus on education, discipline and hard work, saying merit and dedication were increasingly determining recruitment to government jobs.

Addressing students at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), Tezu, in Lohit district, Mein encouraged them to make the most of educational opportunities, take part in extracurricular activities and develop leadership qualities and confidence. He also highlighted concerns over substance abuse among youths and urged students to adopt a disciplined lifestyle.

Mein recalled the contributions of people who had worked to improve infrastructure, connectivity and education in Lohit district. Referring to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, he urged stakeholders to maintain coordination and cooperate with the government.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed library building at the college.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao urged students to remain focused on their academic and career goals, while Tezu MLA Mohesh Chai said the college had contributed to the state's higher education sector. Chai also said a girls' hostel had been sanctioned for the institution and called for a Bachelor of Education college in the region.

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