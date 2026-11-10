CPI(M) Alleges Intimidation as Candidate Withdraws Nomination in Tripura Amid Rising Tensions

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tension has gripped Tripura as the State prepares for elections to 21 municipal bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, on November 27. The CPI(M) has alleged that its party office at Bamutia in West Tripura district was set on fire and that one of its candidates was forced to withdraw his nomination in Ambassa, Dhalai district.

Sujit Ghosh, the CPI(M) candidate for the ninth Natun Palli constituency of Ambassa Pur Parishad, withdrew his nomination papers on the final day for withdrawal, triggering speculation.

The party alleged that some ruling party supporters had kidnapped Ghosh and forced him to withdraw his candidature.

However, Ghosh denied the allegation. Speaking to reporters, he said he had decided to withdraw his nomination because he believed his party had little prospect of winning, as the BJP had a stronghold in the area.

He appealed to the prospective winner to work for the development of the locality.

In another incident, the CPI(M)'s Bamutia regional office at Kali Bazar, under the Bamutia Assembly constituency, was reportedly set on fire at around 2 am. Local residents noticed the blaze and managed to douse it.

CPI(M) MLA Nayan Sarkar alleged that the incident was part of a continuing series of attacks on the party. He visited the police station and lodged a complaint.

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