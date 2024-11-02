Arunachal: District Jail Celebrates National Unity Day with Prisoners and Staff

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Prisoners along with the staff of the District jail, celebrated National Unity Day (NUD) here on Friday. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in the political integration of India. Tojo Karga, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (DIGP) delivered lecture on contribution of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel for the nation. He appealed everyone to work for unity, integrity and security of our country. He also read out the pledge which was followed by everyone.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Government Promotes APCS Officers to Administrative Grade

Also Watch: