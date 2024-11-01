National Unity Day Celebrated in Haflong with Enthusiastic March and Commitment to National Integrity

OUR Correspondent

HAFLONG: In a vibrant display of solidarity and commitment to national integrity, National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Divas, was celebrated with great fervour on Thursday. The event commenced with a spirited march past from Lal Field to the NCHAC parking field, symbolizing the collective strength of our diverse nation.

This year’s celebration marked the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the eminent architect of India’s unity. A ceremonial pledge-taking event was organized, where attendees reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining the nation’s integrity and promoting harmony among its citizens.

The celebration was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Minister for Power etc. Nandita Gorlosa, Chairman of NCHAC, Mohet Hojai, District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, ACS and Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, IPS. They were joined by officials from various departments, all united in their commitment to fostering a spirit of unity and inclusiveness. The day poignantly reminded of Sardar Patel’s vision for a united India and the importance of strengthening the bonds as citizens.

