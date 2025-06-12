Arunachal: Drug Peddler Held in East Siang, Heroin Seized

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a major breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, East Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday apprehended a drug peddler and seized 4.65 grams of suspected heroin, along with Rs 4,900 in cash, during a targeted house search in the Jarkong area. The accused, identified as Rijon Doley, a resident of Namsing village in Mebo, was caught red-handed based on specific intelligence inputs. He is known to be involved in narcotics peddling for a long time. The operation was meticulously planned and executed by the anti-drugs squad (ADS) of East Siang Police, led by ADS in-charge and DSP Ayup Boko. The team comprised inspector Atan Taki, officer in-charge of Pasighat Police Station, SI K Tangha, ASI R Lowang, SI (SG) T Kampung, and lady constable K G Pangkak, in coordination with Anti-Drugs Warriors. The seizure was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses, in strict adherence to the NDPS Act, 1985. The arrested individual, along with the seized substances and cash, was taken to Pasighat Police Station and handed over to the OC. A case has been registered under NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein Highlights Transformation of Northeast Under Modi Government

Also Watch: