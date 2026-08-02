Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein Meets Himanta in Guwahati to Strengthen State Cooperation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two neighbouring states.

Mein said the meeting was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan and described the interaction as warm and meaningful.

In a social media post, he said he looked forward to further strengthening the spirit of cooperation and shared progress between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Officials said the two leaders have regularly held discussions to improve inter-state coordination, enhance connectivity and foster socio-economic ties between the two states.

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