Centre Allocates ₹1,476 Crore to Arunachal Through Advance Tax Devolution

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Centre released an advance tax devolution of Rs 1,476 crore to Arunachal Pradesh as part of an additional Rs 1,09,019 crore allocated to states to strengthen their finances and accelerate infrastructure development, capital expenditure and public welfare initiatives.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the advance release and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as a reflection of the Centre's commitment to cooperative federalism.

In a post on X, Khandu said the allocation was particularly significant for Arunachal Pradesh, considering its strategic location and challenging geographical conditions. He noted that the state continued to receive one of the highest per capita shares among Indian states, reflecting the Finance Commission's recognition of its vast terrain, sparse population, infrastructure requirements and strategic importance.

The Chief Minister said the timely release would strengthen the state's finances and enable faster implementation of capital projects, infrastructure development and public welfare programmes. According to state finance department officials, the additional tax devolution of Rs 1,09,019 crore was released to states on August 1, ahead of the regular monthly devolution scheduled for August 10.

Also Read: Fire Guts Five Shanty Houses Near Meghalaya Assembly in Shillong’s Rilbong