Meghalaya: UDP bets on regionalism for 2028, says Kyrmen Shylla

SHILLONG: With regionalism expected to play a decisive role in the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections, United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday said that the true measure of a party's growth or decline would only be known after the elections, even as the party intensifies its preparations across the state.

Emphasizing that such assessments apply to all political parties, Shylla said, "Not only we, all party say this and for us we will only know that whether we are growing or sinking is the result after election but as of now base on whatever we prepare, we believe that we should grow, so that is our expectations but as I said the result will tell everything."

Stating that the UDP is ready for the political battle ahead, he added, "So we are on the process, preparing our self and we are ready to fight and i believe that UDP will come out with flying colours and for this we need the people to understand that most of the time they expect UDP to perform but for performing we need a number, so we request the people of Meghalaya to give us number so that we can perform our self and if we don't perform, the people can blame us and we will also accept it."

Responding to questions on political rivalry and perceived threats, Shylla said competition and strategy are integral to politics. He said, "Being a threat or being threathen by anyone, once you enter politics and all parties has their own strategy, we should not take it likely, whether threat or not, we don't know exactly, our duty is to prepare our self and on preparing our self it might be a threat to others also, so it is not harm in that, we know only one thing, we prepare and come back with flying colours."

As political activity gains momentum ahead of 2028, the UDP has reiterated its pitch for regional leadership, asserting that a strong mandate is essential for effective governance and accountability.

