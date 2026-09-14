Arunachal Dy CM Mein lauds PM Modi’s diplomatic role in uniting BRICS nations

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global leadership following the successful consensus achieved among member states at the 18th BRICS Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

In a social media post, Mein highlighted that leading international publications have widely recognized the Prime Minister's diplomatic wisdom and statesmanship in unifying diverse economies amidst a complex geopolitical climate.

He noted that the global acknowledgment underscores India's growing influence and the trust commanded under PM Modi's visionary guidance to foster a cooperative and balanced world order.

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