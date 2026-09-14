Tripura CM Manik Saha attends blood donation camp in Shalbagan

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday urged people, particularly youths and social organisations, to come forward and participate in voluntary blood donation, saying awareness programmes were important to dispel misconceptions and fear surrounding blood donation. The camp was organised by the Rotary Club of Aspiring Agartala at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Shalbagan.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with blood donors and encouraged them for their contribution towards saving lives. He appreciated the initiative taken by the Rotary Club and BSF authorities to promote voluntary blood donation.

The programme witnessed participation from BSF personnel, members of the Rotary Club and other dignitaries.

Speaking about the importance of awareness around blood donation, Tripura CM Manik Saha said that many people remain apprehensive about donating blood due to misconceptions and stressed the need to address such fears. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura issues notices to 19 rehab centres after alleged murder of drug addict in custody