Arunachal: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits West Kameng

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Wednesday, an official said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 8.57 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 km. Nyelam Sunil, Technical Officer of the Seismology Division at the Itanagar-based Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies, said a mild earthquake hit West Kameng district this morning. “So far, there have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property,” the official said.

