CM Khandu hails Dalai Lama's Grammy win as tribute to compassion and peace

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday congratulated Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on receiving the Grammy Award, describing the honour as a global celebration of compassion, peace, and shared human values.

"Heartiest congratulations to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on receiving the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook Narration for 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama," Khandu said in a social media post.

He said the recognition goes far beyond an individual achievement and carries a deeper message for humanity.

"This global recognition is not just an honour for His Holiness, but a celebration of timeless values, compassion, universal responsibility, peace, care for our planet, and the oneness of humanity," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Khandu observed that the teachings of the Dalai Lama have consistently guided people across cultures and generations, reminding the world of the importance of empathy and coexistence.

"May this achievement further inspire the world to walk the path of empathy, harmony and collective well-being," he added.

