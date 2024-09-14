Arunachal: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu Holds Meeting on 'Swachhta Hi Seva-24' Campaign

PASIGHAT: East Siang Deputy Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, on Friday, convened a coordination meeting on the observance of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva-24’ at DC conference hall here. ‘Swachhta Hi Seva-24’ will be observed across the country from September 14 to October 1, 2024.

The meeting was attended by the ADC (HQ) Tatling Pertin, HoDs, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang and her associate councillors, representatives from Pasighat Market Association, NGOs and SHGs.

A power point was presented on the various activities to be taken up by the district administration, sub-divisional offices including HoDs, Pasighat Municipal Council/Smart City, NGOs, GHGs and all other stakeholders of the district.

DC informed that different activities under this mission will be widespread engagement with citizens, communities and organizations to raise awareness and trigger citizens’ involvement adding that the Swachhta campaign focuses on mega cleanliness drivers with citizens across urban and rural areas.

He said that there will be competitions amongst the municipal ward councillors and a team comprising Admin officers/magistrates, officials from medical, PHED and education departments etc will inspect and submit their reports to the district administration.

“All the HoDs, school authorities and business communities should keep their surrounding clean and beautiful and failing which will be penalized under appropriate law,” DC said, while directing them to get pre and post cleanliness videography for official record.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Capital police arrest child rapist evading trial for 6 years

Also Watch: