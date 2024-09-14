Arunachal Pradesh: Capital police arrest child rapist evading trial for 6 years

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a fugitive, accused of raping a minor, from Guwahati in Assam on Friday. The accused, identified as Rajesh @ Gour Kishor Singh, was arrested by a special team of police, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said. He said the police team was assisted by the District Detection Team.

Divulging details of the case, the SP said the accused was arrested under Section 376 (2) (i) of the IPC, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Singh said the case is currently under trial before the special judge (POCSO) in Yupia.

The accused has been on the run since 2018, after initially being arrested and later released on bail for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015, he said.

The police team worked tirelessly, levering both technical and human intelligence to track down the fugitive, the SP added.

This is the team’s second major success, who had previously arrested Majibur Rahman, who had been absconding for 11 years after escaping from Jully Jail. Rahman was wanted for the brutal murder and rape of two sisters in Akashdeep Complex, here.

The relentless efforts of the Capital Police Special Team exemplify their commitment to ensuring justice for victims and holding perpetrators of heinous crimes accountable. These actions reinforce the police’s dedication to safeguarding the community and upholding the rule of law, the SP added.

