Arunachal: Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0 Showcases Next-Generation Combat Preparedness

WESTB KAMENG: The Indian Army successfully conducted Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0 in the formidable terrain and extreme weather conditions of the Eastern Himalayas in the Kameng region. The exercise, witnessed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps, displayed a remarkable synergy of advanced technology, operational innovation, and professional excellence by the troops.

The large-scale manoeuvres underscored the Army’s ability to operate in multi-domain environments, with demonstrations of drone surveillance, real-time target acquisition, precision strikes, air-littoral dominance, and synchronised battlefield manoeuvres. A major highlight was the operational debut of the newly raised ASHNI platoons, who showcased how next-generation technology, seamlessly fused with battle-hardened tactics, can deliver a decisive edge in contemporary and future conflicts.