Arunachal exports first consignment of kiwi to Dubai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Monday exported its first consignment of premium kiwi to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, marking a step towards expanding international markets for the state's horticultural produce.

Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Minister Gabriel D Wangsu flagged off the consignment under the Arunachal Kiwi Project. He said the achievement could encourage more young people to take up modern horticulture as a sustainable livelihood.

Wangsu said the export reflected the hard work of kiwi growers and highlighted the potential of the state's horticulture sector. He stressed the need to maintain quality standards, ensure regular supplies and establish long-term market linkages to sustain exports and improve farmers' incomes.

Ziro MLA Hage Appa, who attended the event, said the initiative reflected the state government's efforts to promote value addition, strengthen market linkages and encourage export-oriented horticulture. Appa said the maiden shipment to Dubai opened up opportunities for Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous produce in international markets. Trade and Commerce Minister's advisor Dr Mohesh Chai, Trade and Commerce Secretary Bulo Mamu, departmental officials and kiwi growers were also present at the flag-off ceremony.

Also Read: Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Hits Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills