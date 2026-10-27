Arunachal Face-Offs: China Calls for Joint Efforts to Maintain Border Peace

Beijing: China's Foreign Ministry on Monday responded to reports of face-offs with the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "China has consistently and strictly abided by the relevant agreements and important understandings between the two countries, conducting routine patrols and management activities in the border areas to safeguard territorial sovereignty and border stability. China and India remain in communication through diplomatic and military channels."

Guo said China hopes India will work in the same direction to jointly implement the understandings reached by both sides and take concrete steps to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday had clarified the government's position after reports of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MEA in its briefing on Friday said, "Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence. As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control. The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of LAC in appropriate areas for better border management. I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations."

On August 25 this year, the 25th round of talks between the Special Representatives (SR) of India and China on the Boundary Question was held in Beijing. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the guidance received from the leaders of the two countries, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and create an atmosphere for healthy and steady development of bilateral relations.

The two sides also underlined their commitment to advancing negotiations on a framework for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question signed in 2005 and the consensus reached in subsequent SR Talks in pursuit of a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution.

The two sides further agreed that any situation on the ground would be addressed promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other agreed mechanisms, to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the LAC. (ANI)

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