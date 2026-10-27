Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Hits Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 25.602 north and longitude 90.695 east, the NCS said. The tremor was recorded at 6:38 AM. "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 26/10/2026 06:38:24 IST, Lat: 25.602 N, Long: 90.695 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

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